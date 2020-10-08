Home

RICHARDSON (née Bellamy)
Ivy Passed away peacefully at home, aged 101 years.
Beloved Mother of Carole,
Christine, Pauline and Les.
Nannan, Great Nannan and
Great Great Nannan.
Beloved Sister and Mother in law.
Funeral Service at
City Road Crematorium
on Thursday October 15th at 11.15 am,
due to Covid 19 restrictions family only.
No flowers by request, donations may be given at the Service for
Weston Park Hospital Cancer Charity.

Loved by all, Rest in Peace,
Goodnight God bless.
Published in The Star on Oct. 8, 2020
