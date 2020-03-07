|
|
|
CAPPER Jacqueline (Jackie) Passed away peacefully at
St Luke's Hospice on 28th February 2020,
aged 59 years, following a
courageous battle with cancer.
Jackie, beloved partner of Patrick, much loved mum of Hollie
and partner Phil, loving nannan of Archer and Arla. Jackie will be
greatly missed by all family and friends who knew and loved her.
A funeral service will be held at
Christ Church Stannington on
Tuesday 24th March 2020 at 12.30pm, followed by burial at
Wisewood Cemetery.
Family flowers only, donations
if desired can be made to
St Luke's Hospice, a donation box
will be available at the service.
All welcome to join the family after
the service at the Admiral Rodney, Sheffield.
All enquiries to
Stannington Funeral Home,
98 Oldfield Road, Stannington S6 6DW
Tel: 0114 2853013
Published in The Star on Mar. 7, 2020