|
|
|
Kirkby Jacqueline Sonia
(nee McKinnell) Jacqueline (Jackie/Jac)
died peacefully on Wednesday
8th January 2020, aged 91.
Beloved wife of Roy, much loved mum
of Melanie and Briony, dear gran to
Fran, Nick and Hannah and great gran
to Maddie, Zack and Milly.
A service to celebrate her life will
be held on Monday 10th February at
1.15pm at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium, Sheffield. No flowers please, however, donations on the day would be gratefully received on behalf of Bliss,
a charity for babies born premature
or sick.
Published in The Star on Jan. 30, 2020