McLOUGHLIN
(née Harrison)
Jacqueline Passed away suddenly
and cruelly on 29th March 2020.
Dear wife to the late Dennis,
beloved Mum to Geraldine,
Louise and the late Christine and Mother-in-law of Stephen and Gary.
Dearly loved Nan-nan of Terri and her husband Lee, Harry, Charlotte and the late Georgie and Francesca
and Great Nan-nan to Wilf.
Jacqueline's memory will live on through her family and friends
who will miss her so very much.
Please remember her with love and fondness on Tuesday 14th April
at 11:00am.
Due to current circumstances
the funeral is to be attended by immediate family only.
A celebration of Jacqueline's life
will be announced at a later date.
Published in The Star on Apr. 8, 2020
