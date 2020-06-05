Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James Bennett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Bennett

Notice Condolences

James Bennett Notice
Bennett James John (Jim) Passed away in the
Royal Hallamshire Hospital
on 10th May, aged 89 years.
Jim was a Chartered Surveyor.
He was a keen tennis player and active member of Abbeydale Sports Club.
Beloved husband of Julia,
a loving father to Martin and Nick,
and a much loved Grandad to Nat, Kester, Theo and Edwin.
A private cremation service to take place at Hutcliffe Cemetery
on Friday 12th June.
Family flowers only, though donations to the Dore Village Society are welcome. These may be sent
c/o G&M Lunt 1-13 Camping Lane, Sheffield S8 0GB
Published in The Star on June 5, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -