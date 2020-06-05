|
|
|
Bennett James John (Jim) Passed away in the
Royal Hallamshire Hospital
on 10th May, aged 89 years.
Jim was a Chartered Surveyor.
He was a keen tennis player and active member of Abbeydale Sports Club.
Beloved husband of Julia,
a loving father to Martin and Nick,
and a much loved Grandad to Nat, Kester, Theo and Edwin.
A private cremation service to take place at Hutcliffe Cemetery
on Friday 12th June.
Family flowers only, though donations to the Dore Village Society are welcome. These may be sent
c/o G&M Lunt 1-13 Camping Lane, Sheffield S8 0GB
Published in The Star on June 5, 2020