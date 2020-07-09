|
Clewes James William (Bill) The funeral of Bill took place at City Road Crematorium on Monday 6th July 2020, following his long and brave fight against his illness. Loving and devoted husband to Sue, much loved and respected brother-in-law, uncle, great uncle and friend to many. Bill had been ill for a long time and was taken into the wonderful care of St. Lukes Hospice where he spent his final few days. I would like to take the opportunity to thank all the staff at
St Lukes Hospice for the kindness given to me and most of all, I and all my family would like to thank all the staff from the bottom of our hearts for the respect, compassion, devoted care and attention given to Bill in his final days. Finally I would like to thank everyone for their cards, flowers, messages of sympathy and donations for St. Lukes, also Michael Fogg and his staff for the efficient and friendly funeral arrangements and Carol Keeton for her comforting service.
Thank you again, Sue xx
Published in The Star on July 9, 2020