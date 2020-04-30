|
Eckford James (Jim) Peacefully passed away on 23rd April in Norbury Court Care Home, aged 82 years,
of Sheffield.
Loving husband of Anne and
dear dad of Elaine.
Funeral to take place on
Thursday 14th May at 10.30am at Grenoside Crematorium.
No flowers but donations may be given to Weston Park Cancer Research or Sheffield Alzheimer's Society.
Grateful thanks to all staff at
Norbury Court Care Home, also to GPs and all staff at Upwell Medical Centre and Tramways Medical Centre.
Published in The Star on Apr. 30, 2020