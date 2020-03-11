Home

Hallis James Passed away peacefully in Rose Cottage Residential Home on 27th February 2020, aged 94 years. Beloved Husband of the late Janet, loving Dad of Pamela,
David, June and Beverley
and a much loved Grandad of Bethany, Millie and Samuel.
Funeral service to take place at Grenoside Crematorium South
Chapel on Wednesday 18th March at 1.30.pm. No flowers by request,
donations in lieu for Palliative Care NGH and St Luke's Hospice, may be given on the day or sent c/o Eric Eyre Funeral Service, Mortomley Lane, Sheffield,
S35 3HR
Published in The Star on Mar. 11, 2020
