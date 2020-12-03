|
JEFFCOCK - HOBSON James Passed away peacefully on
November 21st, 2020 aged 82 years. Loving Husband of Jean. Proud and Dearest Dad of Jayne and Joanne. Father in law of Lee and Nathan. Brother to Anne. Adoring Grandad of Charlotte and Husband Mark, Lexi and Jeni. Doting Great Grandad of Ellie, Ruby, Alfie, Bella and Bowie. Fondly Remembered by Lucas, Emily and Ethan. The Funeral Service will take place at City Road Crematorium on Wednesday December 9th at 1.45pm. Due to Covid 19 restrictions at the Crematorium places have already been allocated. Family Flowers only please. Donations for the Alzheimers Society to H.Keeton Funeral Directors,
Highfield Lane, Handsworth,
Sheffield, S13 9NA
So sadly missed.
Published in The Star on Dec. 3, 2020