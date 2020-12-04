|
|
|
RAWLINSON James (Jim) Sadly passed away on
24th October 2020 in Northern
General Hospital, aged 88 years. Loving husband of Ivy, dearly loved and loving dad of Son James (Jim) and daughter Tracy, father in law to Nicola and Rupert, treasured grandad of Antony, the late Jason and Jonathan. Funeral service to take place at
Hutcliffe Wood crematorium on Thursday 10th December at 12:30.
No flowers by request, donations if so desired will be gratefully received for the Alzheimer's Society
Published in The Star on Dec. 4, 2020