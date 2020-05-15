|
|
|
Saunders James William Died peacefully on
5th May 2020.
Loving father to Denis, Margaret, Elizabeth and Fiona,
grand-father, great grand-father, teacher, educationalist and raconteur. Proud Irishman who loved living in England, rugby, guinness and tea.
Funeral to be held at
Amersham Crematorium on
19th May 2020. Strictly family only during the current measures.
No flowers please but donations to Open University OU scholarships https://alumni.open.ac.uk/donate
or Mourne Heritage Trust https://www.justgiving.com/mourne/donate please reference Jim Saunders.
There will be a thanksgiving service in Rostrevor when travel is easier.
Published in The Star on May 15, 2020