|
|
|
Suter James Bernard Passed away at home
on 16th July 2020,
aged 85 years.
Loving husband to the late Doreen.
Devoted dad Grandpa, much loved brother and a companion to Judy.
Donations in lieu of flowers to
St Lukes Hospice, these may be given on their website (reference Jim Suter) or sent c/o Eric Eyre Funeral Service, High Green S35 3HR.
Due to Covid 19 restrictions
respects to be paid outside on
Friday 31st July 2020, the funeral cortege will pause opposite the
Crown & Cushion on Chapel
Road, Burncross, 10.40am and
St Mary's RC Church, Mortomley Lane, High Green at 10.50am.
Please maintain social distancing.
Published in The Star on July 24, 2020