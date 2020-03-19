Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Lappage
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet Lappage

Notice Condolences

Janet Lappage Notice
LAPPAGE Janet Aged 85 years,
on 28th February at home.
Beloved wife of the late Bill,
loving, wonderful and proud mum
of Diane and Jayne, dearest nannan
of Jonathan and Laura, dear
mother-in-law of the late Mick,
loved friend of Jean and "nannan"
to Sarah, Heather and children.
Service at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium
on Thursday 26th March at 2:45pm.
No flowers please but donations,
if wished, payable to the Sheffield Botanical Gardens Trust may be sent to
Jason Heath, John Heath and Sons.
Published in The Star on Mar. 19, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -