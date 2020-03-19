|
LAPPAGE Janet Aged 85 years,
on 28th February at home.
Beloved wife of the late Bill,
loving, wonderful and proud mum
of Diane and Jayne, dearest nannan
of Jonathan and Laura, dear
mother-in-law of the late Mick,
loved friend of Jean and "nannan"
to Sarah, Heather and children.
Service at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium
on Thursday 26th March at 2:45pm.
No flowers please but donations,
if wished, payable to the Sheffield Botanical Gardens Trust may be sent to
Jason Heath, John Heath and Sons.
Published in The Star on Mar. 19, 2020