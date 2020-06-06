|
|
|
Machin Janet Passed away on 7th May 2020, aged 68 years.
Loving mother to Thomas and Oliver, gradmother to Aoife,
step grandmother to Chloe and mother-in-law to Adele and Becky.
She will be sadly missed
and beloved by all.
The Funeral will be held at City Road Crematorium on 10th June 2020.
Private family Service.
No flowers but donations in lieu to Macmillan Nurses or Leeds Cares.
A Memorial Service for Janet
will be held at a later date when conditions allow.
Published in The Star on June 6, 2020