Janet Mitchell

Janet Mitchell Notice
Mitchell (née Price)
Janet (formerly of Stannington, Sheffield)
Passed away peacefully
in Sunderland on 28th November 2020, aged 90 years. Janet (née Price),
much loved wife of the late Jack.
Devoted mum of Gillian and Grandmother to Eleanor.
Please meet at Sunderland Crematorium for Funeral Service on Wednesday 9th December 2020
at 4.00pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations may be left following
the service to Alzheimers Society.

Loved and remembered always x
Published in The Star on Dec. 3, 2020
