Home

POWERED BY

Services
H. Keeton Funerals Directors
Highfield Lane
Sheffield, South Yorkshire S13 9NA
0114 2692785
Resources
More Obituaries for Janice Truelove
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janice Truelove

Notice Condolences

Janice Truelove Notice
Truelove (née Frost)
Janice Passed away peacefully in
Chatsworth Grange Care Home,
on April 30th 2020, aged 79 years.
Beloved Wife of Graham,
much loved Mum of Diane and Steve, Mother in law of Paul and Jill, loving Nan of Dale and Jack, dear Sister, Sister in law and Auntie.
Private Service and Cremation
to take place.
Donations in memory of Janice
made payable to the Alzheimer's Society may be sent to H Keeton Funeral Directors, Highfield Lane, Handsworth, Sheffield, S13 9NA.
Published in The Star on May 5, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -