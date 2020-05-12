|
|
|
Johnson Mrs Janine
(nee Batty) Janine (Jan) was born in Sheffield living there, Retford, her beloved home
in Frejus, France, and finally,
in Anstey Leicestershire.
Janine passed on the 27th April 2020
at her home in Anstey aged 55 years with 35 years of marriage to Steve,
her much loved husband.
Also leaving much loved father Eric (deceased), Mum Doreen, Sister Lynne, Brother Tony and sister in law Karen. Janine passed peacefully in her sleep after a long terminal illness having suffered Cancer and its ravaging treatments and finally a Stroke.
Janine slipped away with God
released from pain and suffering.
Janine was taken far,
far too early in her life.
We respect Janine and God, she is now at peace in the boundless house of God, in her Nature within us all.
All of our love to Janine for eternity
and beyond. God bless Janine.
Janine's Funeral and Thanksgiving Service of her life took place at Gilroes Crematorium, Leicestershire.
Donations to Macmillan may be made online at www.ansteyfunerals.com
Contact Steve through [email protected]
for Service Book pdf and video link plus
Memorial Celebration of Janine's Life
details and date.
Published in The Star on May 12, 2020