Janine Johnson Notice
JOHNSON Mrs Janine (nee Batty) Janine (Jan) was born in Sheffield living there with her parents and siblings, moving to Prospect House 2 Grove Lane Retford with Steven her husband,
plus Tubs & Buster, their very special cats and then 25 years later to her beloved home in Frejus, France,
and finally, Janine lived both in Frejus and her UK home Charnwood Cottage, Anstey, Leicestershire.
Janine passed on the 27th April 2020 at her home in Anstey aged 55 years
with 35 years of marriage to Steve,
her much loved husband.
Also leaving much loved father Eric (deceased), Mum Doreen, Sister Lynne, Brother Tony and brother in law Peter, sister in law Jilly plus sister in law Karen and all of her family.
Janine passed peacefully in her sleep after a long terminal illness having suffered Cancer and its ravaging treatments and finally a Stroke.
Janine slipped away with God released from pain and suffering. Janine was taken far, far too early in her life. We respect Janine and God, she is now at peace in the boundless house of God,
in her Nature within us all.
All of our love to Janine
for eternity and beyond.
God bless Janine.
Janine's Funeral and Thanksgiving Service of her life was held at
Gilroes Crematorium, Leicestershire.
Donations to Macmillan through Anstey & District Funeral Services at www.ansteyfunerals.com
Contact Steve through [email protected] for
Service Book pdf and video link plus
Memorial Celebration of Janine's Life details and date.
Published in The Star on June 26, 2020
