Lockwood Jean 88 (of Wisewood, Sheffield), passed away peacefully
on 28th June.
She will be missed beyond measure
by those she loved and that loved her; her three sons (John, Steven, David), grandchildren, great grandchild,
in-laws, countless friends and carers and the church that brought her so much joy, love, solace and comfort.
Throughout all her pain and suffering in later years her love and kindness never
faltered or diminished. Jean is now with those she loved, her mother, father, brother and oh so beloved husband Eric. She is with them all now, in the arms of her keeper and forever with us in our hearts.
There will be a short service at
Wadsley Church (1:00pm) then
a small private cremation at
Grenoside Crematorium on
Friday 10th July 2020.
Flowers are welcome as are donations to the Macular Society charity www.macularsociety.org
Published in The Star on July 6, 2020
