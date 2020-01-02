Home

G & M Lunt Funeral Directors
1-13 Camping Lane
Sheffield , South Yorkshire S8 0GB
0114 2745508
Jean Nicholson Notice
NICHOLSON (née Allen)
Jean Passed away peacefully at Meadow Grange Care Home on 16th December aged 88 years.
Beloved wife of Alan, a loving mother
to Gary, Craig and Christopher, also a much loved mother in law, sister in law, grandma and great grandma.
Service to take place at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on Wednesday
8th January 2020 at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only please, donations
in lieu for Dementia UK may be sent
c/o G&M Lunt, 1-13 Camping Lane, Sheffield, S8 0GB.
Published in The Star on Jan. 2, 2020
