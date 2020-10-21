Home

Parker Jean
(nee Kenny) Passed away peacefully at home on 12th October after a long illness, aged 65.
Beloved daughter, sister, aunt, great aunt and devoted friend.
Any donations direct to St Luke's Hospice.
Her smile we cannot see,
And her hand we cannot touch,
Still we have so many memories,
Of the one we loved so much.
Her memory is our keepsake,
With which we'll never part,
God has her in His keeping,
We have her in our heart.
God bless Jean.
Steve, Julia and family.
Published in The Star on Oct. 21, 2020
