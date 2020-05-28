|
|
|
Ransom (née Cooke) Jean Gladys
Passed away peacefully
on 12th May 2020
aged 79 years.
Much loved Wife of the
late Kenneth, Mum,
Nannan & Friend.
Funeral Service & Cremation
at Grenoside Crematorium
South Chapel
Donations in memory of Jean
can be sent to John Fairest
for Alzheimer's Society.
What would we give her hand
to clasp
Her patient face to see
To hear her voice, see her smile
As in the days that used to be.
But some day we'll meet again
Beyond the toil & strife,
And clasp each others hand again
In Heaven, that happy life.
Love Diane & Bobby
Melanie & Richard
Always a smile. instead of a frown,
Always a hand, when one was down,
Always true, thoughtful & kind,
Wonderful memories she left behind.
Love Grandson Bradley
In our Hearts forever
Published in The Star on May 28, 2020