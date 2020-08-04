|
Shaw Jean Margaret (nee Rogers) Aged 83 years, passed away peacefully in the presence of her family on Sunday 19th July 2020.
The beloved wife of Ron, dearly loved mum of Tracey and Philip, a loving and much loved nannan, sister, sister in law and aunty and a dear friend to many.
Service and cremation at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on Thursday
6th August at 3.30pm.
Donations if desired for St Luke's Hospice may be sent to G&M Lunt Funeral Directors, 1-13 Camping Lane/Abbey Lane, Sheffield,S8 0GB.
Jean will be sadly missed.
Published in The Star on Aug. 4, 2020