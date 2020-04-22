Home

Jean Short

Notice Condolences

Jean Short Notice
Short (née Talford)
Jean Passed away peacefully on
April 15th 2020, aged 89 years.
Beloved Wife of the late Alf, much loved Mum of Janet and the late Martyn, Mother in Law of Ian and Anne,
loving Grandma of Laura, Dean and Rea, a dear Aunt, Great Auntie and Great Great Auntie.
A Private Service and Cremation to take place. Donations in memory of Jean made payable for Cancer Research UK to H Keeton Funeral Directors, Highfield Lane, Handsworth, Sheffield, S13 9NA
Published in The Star on Apr. 22, 2020
