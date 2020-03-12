|
|
|
BARRATT (née Needham)
Jeanne Mary Peacefully on February 28th
aged 90 years.
Beloved wife of Bill for 68 years.
Dearly loved mum of William, Julie, Gill and David. Cherished mum-in-law of Ian and Steve. Adored nannan of Jess and great nannan of Eli.
Service and cremation at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on Thursday March 19th at 11.15am.
Family flowers only please but if
wished donations payable to 'Mencap' may be given on the day or sent to
John Heath & Sons, Hollinsend
Funeral Home, 354, Mansfield Road, Sheffield. S12 2AS
God grant us serenity to accept
things we cannot change,
courage to change things we can,
and wisdom to know the difference.
Published in The Star on Mar. 12, 2020