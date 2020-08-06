|
|
|
Slator Jeffrey Passed away peacefully on
24th July 2020
after a long illness.
Funeral service to take place on Monday 17th August 2020.
Due to Covid 19, the cortege will leave his home in Loxley at 10.00am and proceed to Woodstock Road and on to his shop on Infirmary Road at 10.20am, where friends and past customers can
gather to pay their respects.
A live webcast for Jeff's funeral is
available, for further information please contact Peace Funerals on
0114 233 0563
Published in The Star on Aug. 6, 2020