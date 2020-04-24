|
|
|
Smith Jennie On April 21st, 2020 at
Herries Lodge Care Home, aged 98. Dearly loved mom to Jim, Peter, Chris and Liz, auntie to Denise, mother-in-law to Christine, Rebecca, Pam and John, grandma to Chris, Nick, Zoe, Tim, Pat, Romana, Georgia and Ruby and great auntie to Jonathan, Patrick, Dominic and Joe. Great grandmother to eight
great grandchildren.
A wonderful, kind and inspiring lady, she will be greatly missed by all including her friends at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Hillsborough.
Our thanks to the staff at
Herries Lodge for their loving care.
Family flowers only please.
John Fairest Funeralcare, Suffolk Road.
Published in The Star on Apr. 24, 2020