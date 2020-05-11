|
ASHTON Joan Passed away on
20th April, aged 80.
Beloved wife of Brian,
dearly loved mum of Jon and Elizabeth, mother-in-law to Chris and Francine, loving grandma to Lucy and Sam and good friend to many.
A private cremation will take
place on 13th May, 3.30 at Grenoside.
A celebration of Joan's long and active life will take place at a later date.
Family flowers only please - donations welcome to Yorkshire Air Ambulance and RNLI may be sent c/o
G & M Lunt Ltd, 36 Abbey Lane Sheffield S8 0GB.
The cortege will be going via
Wadsley Church at 2.55pm and Bradfield Bowling Club at 3.10pm on route to Grenoside.
Published in The Star on May 11, 2020