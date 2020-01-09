Home

Joan Dearden

Joan Dearden Notice
Dearden Joan Died in her sleep on
24th December 2019,
aged 89 years.
Beloved daughter of
the late James and Hilda Dearden.
Loving sister to Margaret Meakin Thompson and also a
devoted aunt and great aunt.
Funeral service to take place at Grenoside Crematorium South Chapel on Thursday 16th January at 12.30.pm.
Family flowers only by request, donations for The Dog's Trust may be
given on the day or sent to Eric Eyre Funeral Service, Mortomley Lane,
Sheffield, S35 3HR.
Published in The Star on Jan. 9, 2020
