|
|
|
DONSON Joan
(nee Murdoch) Died peacefully on
30th July 2020 in Blackpool at the age of 76, Joan formerly
of Chapeltown in Sheffield.
Beloved mother of Paul and Jane, mother-in-law of Nick, aunt of
Nicola and Neill, sister to the late Alan,
sister-in-law of Sylvia and wife of Brian.
Never forget how lovely you are xx
Joan's funeral will take place on
Friday 14th August 2020 at 12noon and due to the current restrictions Joan's funeral will be a private family funeral;.
Please keep Joan's family in your thoughts and prayers. A live video stream of Joan's funeral is available, details below.
(To log in families should go to https://new.fylde.gov.uk/lpcc/
and enter password lpcc then on
the next screen enter lpcc again.
Once the service is being streamed
a small red button will appear on the left of the blue time line at the bottom
of the picture, click on this to watch)
Any donations in memory of Joan please to Dementia UK by using the following link https://dignityfunerals.
co.uk/funeral-notices/30-07-2020-joan-donson/
All further enquiries please to
Layton Funeral Directors,
80 Onslow Road, Blackpool,
FY3 7EP. Telephone 01253 301306.
Published in The Star on Aug. 10, 2020