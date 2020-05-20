|
Foster Joan
(née Colgrave) Our beautiful mother,
fell asleep 29th April 2020,
10 days after her 90th Birthday after a short but brave and courageous battle with cancer. Now reunited with
her beloved husband Tony.
She leaves behind her two loving daughters Kathryn and Angela.
She was kind, loving and
caring until the very end.
Funeral service to take place at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on
27th May at 3pm. Family flowers only, donations if wished made payable to the British Heart Foundation may be sent to Michael Fogg Funeral Directors.
Mum, the things we feel most deeply,
Are the hardest things to say,
Dearest Mum we loved you,
In a very special way,
If we could have one lifetime wish,
One dream that could come true,
We'd pray to God with all our heart,
For yesterday and you.
Missing you always,
love from Kath and Angela x
Sending thanks to the Fast Track team, District Nurses and all the Carers for the care given to mum in her final days and for supporting her daughters. Thank you.
Published in The Star on May 20, 2020