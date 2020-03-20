|
|
|
Hunt (née Heritage)
Joan Passed away on 10th March 2020,
aged 85 years.
Devoted wife of the late Dennis,
loving mum of Shelley and Steven, cherished nan of James and Thomas and dear mother in law of Lee.
Funeral service and cremation at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on Friday 27th March at 9.45 am.
No flowers by request, donations if desired for the UK Sepsis trust may be given on the day or sent to
W Simpson & Son, 103 Fitzwalter Road, Sheffield, S2 2SP.
Always loved
Published in The Star on Mar. 20, 2020