Joan Lee

Joan Lee Notice
Lee Joan Aged 96 years of Darnall and former Landlady of Dog & Partridge; Wellington, Brightside and Darnall; Hearts of Oak, Holmesfield and
The Richmond, Kimberworth.
Died peacefully on 10th January in hospital. Loving wife of the late Fred, much loved mother of Michael and Michele, dear mother-in-law of Christine and David and a very dear grandma and great grandma.
Service at City Road Crematorium on Thursday 30th January at 11.00am. Flowers may be sent to
John Heath & Sons,
4-16 Earsham Street, S4 7LS.
Published in The Star on Jan. 21, 2020
