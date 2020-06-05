|
|
|
Parker (nee Bishop)
Joan Margaret Fell asleep in hospital
on 25th May 2020,
aged 85 years.
Beloved wife and soulmate to Johnny, loving mum to Stephen & Gail and Andrew & Jane. Grandma to Danielle, Nicole, Rebecca, Gareth, Gavin
and great grandma to Reuben.
It broke our hearts to lose you,
but you didn't go alone,
for a part of us went with you,
the day God called you home.
Lots of love xxx
Funeral service on 15th June 2020
at 1pm. Flowers welcome c/o
W Simpson and Sons,
103 Fitzwalter Road, Sheffield,
S2 2SP. Tel 0114 272 3928
Published in The Star on June 5, 2020