Joan Parker

Notice

Joan Parker Notice
Parker (nee Bishop)
Joan Margaret Fell asleep in hospital
on 25th May 2020,
aged 85 years.

Beloved wife and soulmate to Johnny, loving mum to Stephen & Gail and Andrew & Jane. Grandma to Danielle, Nicole, Rebecca, Gareth, Gavin
and great grandma to Reuben.

It broke our hearts to lose you,
but you didn't go alone,
for a part of us went with you,
the day God called you home.
Lots of love xxx

Funeral service on 15th June 2020
at 1pm. Flowers welcome c/o
W Simpson and Sons,
103 Fitzwalter Road, Sheffield,
S2 2SP. Tel 0114 272 3928
Published in The Star on June 5, 2020
