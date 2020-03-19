Home

Joan Parkinson

Joan Parkinson Notice
PARKINSON (née Boulding)
Joan Passed away on
March 11th, 2020, aged 91 years.
Dearly loved Wife of the late Bill,
much loved Mum, Mother in law, Grandma, Great Grandma
and Friend to many.
The Funeral Service will take place
at City Road Crematorium on
Tuesday March 31st at 11.45am.
Family flowers only please,
donations made payable for
Sheffield Hospitals Charity
on behalf of Wards Q1 &
Q2 Royal Hallamshire Hospital
to H.Keeton Funeral Directors, Highfield Lane, Handsworth,
Sheffield, S13 9NA
Published in The Star on Mar. 19, 2020
