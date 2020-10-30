|
|
|
White
(nee Hague) Joan Passed away peacefully on
21st October 2020
aged 99 years.
Loving mother of Heather and Stephen. A much loved sister of Mary and Alan, Lydia and Ian, Derrick, and the late Vera and Albert and a dear auntie to all her nephews and nieces.
Funeral service to be held in the North Chapel of Grenoside Crematorium on
Friday 6th November at 2:00pm.
Donations for Sheffield Royal Society for the Blind may be given on the day or sent to
Eric Eyre Funeral Service, Mortomley Lane, High Green, Sheffield S35 3HR
Published in The Star on Oct. 30, 2020