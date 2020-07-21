|
|
|
WILSON Joan Peacefully in hospital
on 12th July aged 78 years.
Much loved wife of the late Michael, loving mum of Mandy,
Robert and Nikki and devoted
Nan of Gareth and Hollie. Beloved
sister of Jackie and Mick and auntie
to Sarah, John, Grace and Martha.
A private family funeral will be held
but please contact Wood Funeral Service on 0114 2661244 for details
of the route to be taken.
If wished, donations made payable to Cancer Research UK may be sent to Wood Funeral Service, 848 Ecclesall Road, S11 8TP or made online at www.WoodFuneral.co.uk
Published in The Star on July 21, 2020