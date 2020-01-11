|
Turner (née Hickey)
Joanne Ten years without you
Jo and it seems like a lifetime,
You were and always
will be our perfect daughter.
You would have been 50 on February 3rd and as usual we will raise a
glass to you on your birthday.
Loved forever Mum and Dad x x
Dear Jo we miss you
and think of you every day,
Ten years have passed
but you are always in our thoughts.
Love you now and forever
Dave, Sarah, Charlotte and Chloe x x
Beloved sister Jo,
Ten years since we said goodbye,
the world's best sister to me.
Always loving, caring and smiling,
You left a hole in our lives which
can't be filled till we meet again.
Love you always and forever,
Steve and Cheryl x x
Published in The Star on Jan. 11, 2020