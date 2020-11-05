Home

Allison John Derek Derek passed away peacefully at
home on 30th October 2020.
He was just short of his 94th Birthday and had been battling a long illness.
Derek was a loving husband to his late wife Cherrie. He was "Grandpa" to Daniel, Andrew, Clare and Cheryl and had six step-great-grand-children.
Derek had lived in Brinsworth for 60 years and had some wonderful neighbours.
He remained a true gentleman to the end and will be fondly missed by his outstanding care providers, Kinetic Nursing Services whom he referred
to as "friends".
Donations in lieu of flowers made payable to the Royal British Legion
may be sent to Jason Heath, John Heath and Sons or made online at www.JohnHeath.co.uk.
Enquiries to John Heath and Sons.
Published in The Star on Nov. 5, 2020
