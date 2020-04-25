|
|
|
Bland John Arthur
(Jack) Passed away peacefully on
April 19th, 2020, aged 97.
Beloved husband of the late Mary. Much loved Dad of Angela, John and Jacqueline, Grandad to Lily, Rosie and Daniel and Great-Grandad to Freya.
Formerly of Darlow's Sports,
House of Barrington and Sheaf Sports.
Dedicated supporter of local cricket in Sheffield including Sheffield Junior Cricket League, Stocksbridge Old, Suggs, Zingari, Whitley Hall and Sheffield United Cricket Clubs.
Private family cremation at 3:00 on
12th May at Grenoside Crematorium.
A celebration of his life to be held later. Donations, if so desired, made payable to Ben Jessop Sheffield & District Junior Cricket League c/o John Fairest Funeral Directors, 10/56 Penistone Road North, Sheffield, S6 1LQ
Published in The Star on Apr. 25, 2020