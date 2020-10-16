Home

BOWIE John Passed away peacefully on 7th October 2020,
aged 93 years.
Beloved husband of the late Joy,
loving dad of Andrew, Jacqui and Anita, a much loved grandad of Matthew, Sally and Jack, father-in-law to Wayne, Vicky and Chris, and a dear brother to Margaret and family.
Funeral to take place at Grenoside Crematorium North Chapel on Friday 23rd October at 12noon. Family Flowers only, donations in memory of John may be sent to The Alzheimer's Society.
Published in The Star on Oct. 16, 2020
