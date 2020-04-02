|
GOODLIFFE John Victor It is with great sadness that we announce the death of John Victor Goodliffe.
John will be lovingly remembered by his brother David, his sisters-in-law Donna and Patricia and by his nieces, Sara, Emily and Rachael, nephew in law Paul as well as his great nieces and nephews.
John may have been best known for
his work at Sheffield University in the mechanical engineering department and his absolute passion for music,
in particular the Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra. However, to his family,
he will be remembered for his incredible capacity to run 10 miles after eating 10 bowls of rice krispies, his willingness to put his 3 nieces into his red sports car without seat belts and drive at break neck speed down the M5; his appreciation for a pint of
McEwan's Ale; his knowing how to properly introduce York Minster Cathedral; his love of growing tomatoes in the Okanagan sunshine; his ability to meld math and clay;
his expertise in all things technical and mechanical and his recognition that Canada offers endless freedom and pristine beauty. He will be terribly missed.
A private cremation service will take place in respect of John's wishes.
Any enquiries can be made c/o
Philip Gray, G.E. Foers & Co,
1 Aughton Road, Swallownest, Sheffield,
S26 4TF.
Published in The Star on Apr. 2, 2020