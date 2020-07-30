Home

John Metcalfe Notice
Metcalfe John Died at home on
16th July 2020 aged 84 years.
Dearly loved and loving husband of Gwenyth, a devoted father to Christopher and Catherine,
father in law to Mark and Alison,
and proud grandpa to Daniel, Esther, Hannah and Matthew.
A private service to take place at
Christ Church, Fulwood on Tuesday 4th August followed by cremation at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu for Cancer Research UK or Worldshare
may be sent c/o G&M Lunt
1-13 Camping Lane, Sheffield, S8 0GB
Published in The Star on July 30, 2020
