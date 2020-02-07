Home

John Nelson

John Nelson Notice
Nelson John Bradshaw Passed away peacefully at Balmoral Care Home,
aged 94 years.
Loving husband of Peggy and much loved father of Yvonne and Nick.
Service to take place at
Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on
Friday 14th February at 11.15am.
Family flowers only but donations may be given to 'Macmillan Cancer Support' c/o Peace Funerals Gleadless Mount, Sheffield S12 2LN
When you see a feather
drifting in the breeze,
You will know your angel sent a sign
to put your mind at ease.
Published in The Star on Feb. 7, 2020
