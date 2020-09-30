|
|
|
SHIELDS John Peter Passed away peacefully at the Northern General Hospital
on 11th September 2020, aged 86.
Beloved husband and widower of Pam, father of David and Helen, and dear father-in-law to Jane and Bill.
Loving grandad to Rebecca, Nicola, Stephen and Jonathan, and
great grandad to Joseph.
Service will take place at
Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on Wednesday 7th October at 1:30pm.
Family flowers only. Any donations to The Alzheimer's Society.
Loved and missed always.
Published in The Star on Sept. 30, 2020