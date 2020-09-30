Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Shields
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Shields

Notice Condolences

John Shields Notice
SHIELDS John Peter Passed away peacefully at the Northern General Hospital
on 11th September 2020, aged 86.
Beloved husband and widower of Pam, father of David and Helen, and dear father-in-law to Jane and Bill.
Loving grandad to Rebecca, Nicola, Stephen and Jonathan, and
great grandad to Joseph.
Service will take place at
Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on Wednesday 7th October at 1:30pm.
Family flowers only. Any donations to The Alzheimer's Society.
Loved and missed always.
Published in The Star on Sept. 30, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -