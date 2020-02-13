Home

Funeral
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
11:00
Grenoside Crematorium, North Chapel
John Stocks Notice
Stocks John Barrie 02.02.2020
Passed away in the excellent care of Palliative Care, Northern General.
Loving husband of Dorothy (Dot), brilliant and loving dad of Tracy and Rachel, super grandad of Sam and Alex, fantastic great grandad of Finley.
Rest in Peace.
A gentleman passed this way.
Funeral at Grenoside Crematorium, North Chapel on Monday 24th February at 11a.m.
Everyone welcome to The Legion, Chapeltown.
Any donations will go to Palliative Care, Northern General.
Published in The Star on Feb. 13, 2020
