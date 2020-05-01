Home

Wm. Simpson & Son (Sheffield)
103 Fitzwalter Road
Sheffield, South Yorkshire S2 2SP
0114 272 3928
John Tindall Notice
TINDALL John
(Jack) Passed away in Broomcroft House Care Home, on 18th April 2020,
aged 86 years.

Beloved husband of the late Joan, leaving behind a family who he loved so much.

Private Family Cremation Service.

Donations welcome for
"Lost Chord Dementia Charity" may be made online at
https://lost-chord.co.uk
Enquiries to W Simpson & Son,
Tel: 0114 2723928

We loved him as no tongue can tell,
How much we loved him
and how well,
God loved him too, thought it best,
To take him home with her to rest.

Jack is now at peace
with his beloved wife Joan,
their adored son Simon and
much loved family members.
Sleep peacefully.
Eternal rest give unto him.
O'Lord and let perpetual light shine upon him.
Published in The Star on May 1, 2020
