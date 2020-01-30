Home

José Roberts Notice
Roberts José
(Muriel Josephine) Aged 80 years,
died peacefully on
25th January at home in Bakewell. Loving wife of the late Geoffrey,
much loved mother of the late Sally
and Jackie, dear mother in law
of Nick and Matthew and devoted grandmother of Olivia, Rory and Freya.
Private Cremation. Thanksgiving Service at All Saints' Church, Bakewell on Tuesday 11th February at 12.30pm. Family flowers only please, donations if wished made payable to "Scleroderma and Reynaud's UK" may be sent to Adam Heath, John Heath & Sons,
4-16 Earsham Street, Sheffield
S4 7LS or made online at www.JohnHeath.co.uk
Published in The Star on Jan. 30, 2020
