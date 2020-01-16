|
|
|
Widdows Joseph Joe passed away peacefully on 2nd January, after a short illness,
aged 82 years.
Loving husband of Elsie, and a much loved dad, grandad, great grandad, stepfather, brother in law and uncle.
Funeral service at Grenoside Crematorium, South Chapel, on
Friday 24th January at 3.30pm.
Family flowers only please but donations may be given to
Royal Hallamshire Hospital Haematology Department, Ward P3
c/o The Sheffield Hospitals Charity.
Any enquiries to John Fairest Funeralcare, Wadlsey Bridge
Tel: 0114 234 3129
He will be greatly missed.
Ties of love are never broken.
Published in The Star on Jan. 16, 2020