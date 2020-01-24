Home

Josephine Hardy Notice
HARDY (Née Molloy)
Josephine Mary Aged 76 years, peacefully on
17th January, in hospital,
former Nursing Sister at
The Royal Hallamshire Hospital.
Beloved wife of John, much loved
mum of James and the late Kate
and a very dear grandma.
Service at Grenoside Crematorium (North Chapel) on Friday 7th February at 1.00pm. No flowers please, if wished, donations payable to The Alzheimer's Society may be sent to Jason Heath, John Heath & Sons, Earsham St. S4 7LS
Published in The Star on Jan. 24, 2020
